Governors Ranked Number 1 in High School Wrestling Once Again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team continues to top the Class A High School Wrestling rankings this week in the weekly rankings supplied the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com. The Governors held on to a sizeable lead over new number 2 Aberdeen Central. Last week’s number 2 rated team, Sturgis, fell to third in the poll. Rapid City Central and Watertown round out the top 5 in the ratings. In the individual rankings, the Governors still have 4 number 1 rated wrestlers in the state with Lincoln Turman (113), Micheal Lusk (132), Aric Williams (145) and Spencer Sarringer (195). Pierre has a total of 10 wrestlers rated in the top 10 of their individual weight classes once again this week with William Turman (120) and Austin Senger (138) rated second. Lucas Stoltenberg (182) is rated third. Levi Stoltenberg (220) is rated 4th. Jack Van Camp (106) is rated 6th and Tye Paulsen (285) is rated 7th this week.

Aberdeen Central meanwhile continues to top the Class A dual poll this week with the Governors second. That is the same spots the two teams sat in last week. Sturgis is third followed by Watertown and Rapid City Central to round out the top 5. Rapid City Stevens is 6th while Vermillion is 7th. Brookings is in the number 8 spot followed by Huron and Harrisburg to round out the top 10. Madison is 11th and Brandon Valley is 12th in the Class A dual rankings conducted by the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com.