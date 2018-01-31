Governors Outlast Kernels

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team won their second straight game for the first time this season as they outlasted the Mitchell Kernels 53-48 Tuesday night at Riggs High Gym.. The Governors and Kernels were tied at 19 at the half before Pierre opened up a 9 point lead on several occasions of the second half only to see the Kenels claw their way back into the game. Mitchell was within 3 at 51-48 but was as close as they would get. Peyton Zabel once again lead the Governor offense scoring 27 points, 23 coming in the second half. Carter Cavanaugh led a pair of Mitchell double figure scorers with 18. The Govenors improve their record to 4 and 10 on the season while the Kernels lost their 37th straight game dating back to 2016 and is 9 and 14 on the season. The Govenrors will host Yankton Friday night.