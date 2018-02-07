Governors Out Defense Huron

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors rallied from a 4 point deficit after 3 quarters to outscore Huron 15-7 in the 4th quarter and record a 43-39 win over the Tigers Tuesday night at Riggs High Gym in ESD basketball. Neither team could get their offense on track the entire night as the Governors shot just 36 percent from the field and Huron only 32 percent. It wasn’t much better from beyond the 3-point line as the Governors hit one more 3 pointer than Huron and both shot below 30 percent. Garrett Stout hit two of Pierre’s 5 3-pointers in the 4th quarter, the only field goals the Governors would have int he period, for a game high 14 points. Peyton Zabel had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kobe Busch had 12 points for the Tigers who saw their 3 game winning streak snapped. The Governors improved to 5 and 11 with the win as they are off until a week from Friday when they travel to Brookings.