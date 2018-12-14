Governors Open ESD Dual Season with Win over Aberdeen Central

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team opened the dual portion of their season with a convincing 45-28 win over Aberdeen Central Thursday night at Riggs High Gym. The Governors had 5 wrestlers win by pin and another win when Aberdeen Central left a weight class open to record their first dual win of the season. Pins were achieved by Hayden Schaefer at 120, Jack Van Camp at 138, Cade Hinkle at 145, Lee Snyder at 160 and Gage Gehring who moved up a weight class to 220.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 45.0 Aberdeen Central (ABCE) 28.0

106: Brenden Salfrank (ABCE) over Blake Judson (PTFR) (MD 11-3) 113: Kahlor Hindman (PTFR) over Drew Salfrank (ABCE) (MD 11-0) 120: Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) over Brock Martin (ABCE) (Fall 1:56) 126: Jacob Moore (ABCE) over Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) (Fall 2:30) 132: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over Calvin Beadle (ABCE) (TF 15-0 4:46) 138: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over Logan Beadle (ABCE) (Fall 1:45) 145: Cade Hinkle (PTFR) over Dylan Schaunaman (ABCE) (Fall 3:06) 152: Garrett Mitzel (ABCE) over Jaret Clarke (PTFR) (Dec 5-1) 160: Lee Snyder (PTFR) over Samuel Calvert (ABCE) (Fall 0:57) 170: Will Jarrott (ABCE) over Maguire Raske (PTFR) (Dec 6-3) 182: Brock Baker (ABCE) over Garrett Leesman (PTFR) (Fall 1:30) 195: Jacob Larson (PTFR) over (ABCE) (For.) 220: Gage Gehring (PTFR) over Alex Hopfinger (ABCE) (Fall 5:50) 285: Kaden Johnson (ABCE) over Preston Taylor (PTFR) (Fall 1:52)