Governors Lose at Brookings

February 16, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team led a victory slip away as Brookings downed the Governors 56-52 Friday night in Brookings. Head coach ‘terry Becker said that Brookings outworked the Governors who played their first game in 9 days. Brookings got 16 points apiece from Riley Schaffer and Josh Zell to offset a 26 point night from Governor standout Peyton Zabel. Jack Maher pulled down 11 rebounds for the Governors who got outrebounded 34-33 in the game. Brookings shot 45 percent from the field. The Govs countered with 35 percent shooting. Pierre falls to 5 and 12 on the season with the setback and will return to action Saturday when the travel to Brandon to face Brand\on Valley.


