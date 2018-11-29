Governors Land 6 On Class 11AA All State Football Team

VERMILLION, S.D. – Six members of the 11AA champion Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team were named to the 11AA All-State team, selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. The members of the Govs on the 11AA All-State team are quarterback Garrett Stout, fullback Gage Gehring, wide receiver Zane Schuchard, tight end Jack Maher, defensive end Grey Zabel and defensive tackle Nathan Schnabel. 11AA runner up Huron had five members honored. Yankton had six athletes on the team, while Brookings had four athletes. The Govs won the 11AA state title game 38-20 over Huron. Here is the Class 11AA All State team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Garrett Stout, Pierre (Jr., 6-1, 185)

Fullback: Gage Gehring, Pierre (Sr., 6-0, 210)

Running Back: Parker Beers, Brookings (Sr., 5-8, 175)

Running Back: Caid Koletzky, Yankton (Sr., 6-0, 205)

Wide Receiver: Zane Schuchard, Pierre (Sr., 6-5, 230)

Wide Receiver: Rex Ryken, Yankton (Sr., 6-2, 200)

Tight End: Jack Maher, Pierre (Sr., 6-3, 225)

Tackle: Gus Miller, Brookings (Jr., 6-3, 245)

Tackle: Bryce Steffen, Huron (Sr., 6-1, 220)

Guard: Tucker Christie, Brookings (Sr., 6-1, 255)

Guard: Elijah Jones, Yankton (Sr., 6-0, 215)

Center: Carter Max, Mitchell (Sr., 6-0, 206)

DEFENSE

End: Grey Zabel, Pierre (Jr., 6-6, 235)

Tackle: Gabe Rieger, Huron (Sr., 6-2, 205)

Tackle: Nathan Schnabel, Pierre (Sr., 6-0, 360)

Linebacker: Jacob Just, Harrisburg (Sr., 6-0, 165)

Linebacker: Carson Max, Mitchell (Sr., 5-11, 195)

Linebacker: Matt Katz, Huron (Sr., 6-0, 180)

Linebacker: Levi Weirsma, Yankton (Sr., 5-10, 200)

Back: Justin Devine, Brookings (Sr., 5-10, 175)

Back: Cole Teigen, Harrisburg (Sr., 5-8, 160)

Back: Jett McGirr, Huron (Sr., 6-0, 185)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Cole Sawatzke, Yankton (Sr., 6-0, 170)

Punter: Michael Drotzmann, Yankton (Sr., 6-3, 195)

Special Teams Player: Chipper Shillingstad, Huron (Sr., 5-5, 150)

Long Snapper: Reese Sievert, Mitchell (Sr., 6-2, 225)

Honorable Mention

Ethan Wishon, Sr., Yankton; Trever Erlenbusch, Jr., Sturgis; Cedrick Stabber, Sr., Sturgis; Max Anderson, Sr., Harrisburg; Cole Nelson, Jr., Pierre; Jace Wernsmann, Sr., Pierre; Cade Hinkle, Jr., Pierre; Gunnar Gehring, So., Pierre; Kiel Nelson, Sr., Mitchell; Jackson Sadler, Sr., Mitchell; Jay Szafryk, Sr., Brookings.