Governors Knocked Off in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Mitchell Kernels ended a 42 game losing streak dating back to 2016 as Carter Cavanaugh scored a layup with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Kernels to a 47-45 win over the Pierre Governors Friday night in Mitchell. Peyton Zabel missed a game tying field goal as time expired to deny the Governors a chance at overtime. Governor head coach Terry Becker said the team played lackadaisical after building a 40-31 lead in the 4th quarter. The Kernels went on an11-0 run to take the lead midway through the period to record their only victory of the season. Carson Tschetter hit 6 3-point field goals for 18 points to lead the Governors. But Zabel scored only 10 as Mitchell doubled and tripled teamed him all night long. Cavanaugh led the Kernels with 16 point.