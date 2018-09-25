Governors’ Interstate Indian Council 2018 General Assembly to be held in SD

The South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations is hosting this year’s general assembly for the Governors’ Interstate Indian Council (GIIC) Sept. 26 and 27 at Crazy Horse Memorial.

The GIIC has worked through state governments to address issues and concerns of Native nations. State Indian Affairs directors, commissioners, secretaries, tribal representatives and state delegates from across the nation are invited to attend.

“This is a great networking opportunity to talk about best practices in State-Tribal relations, share challenges and to see how others have addressed similar issues,” said Nealie McCormick, chairman of the Georgia Council on American Indian Concerns and GIIC president.

This year’s GIIC general assembly has been made possible by a grant from the Bush Foundation. “I would like to thank the Bush Foundation for their generous support for this year’s general assembly,” said GIIC Vice-President and South Dakota Secretary of Tribal Relations Steve Emery. “Their support helps to highlight the important work our membership does collectively and individually with the tribal nations that share our borders.”