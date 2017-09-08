Governors Have Record Setting Night

PIERRE, S.D. – Peyton Zabel threw for 5 touchdowns and the Pierre Governor football team set a school record for points scored as they romped past Douglas 78-14 Friday night in Pierre. The Governors built 31-7 halftime lead and added on as they le 57-7 after 3 and then 78-14 at the end of regulation. Garret Stout and Jack Maher each caught a pair of TD passes and Casey Williams accounted for 17 point on the night making both of his field goal attempts and hitting on all 11 extra point attempts. The Governors improved to 2-0 on the season as they travel to Huron for a matchup against the Tigers next Friday.