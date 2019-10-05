Governors Hanele Tigers

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team won their 6th straight on Friday night as they rolled to a 55-20 win over Huron in Huron. The Governor defense again stole the show holding the Tigers to negative yards rushing on the night while the Governor offense scored nearly every time they had the ball in the first half. Pierre built a 35-0 halftime lead and increased it to 48-0 before Huron put 3 scores on the board in the 4th quarter against the Governors second and third string defense. Garrett Stout accounted for 7 touchdowns on the night for the Governors throwing for a pair and rushing for four scores. He also returned a kickoff 79 yards for the Governors final touchdown early in the 4th quarter. Stout finished with 166 yards rushing. Maguire Raske had 100 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns. Pierre will host unbeaten Brookings on Friday in the Governors final home game of the season and senior night.