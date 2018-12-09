Governors Fourth at Rapid City Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team scored 153 points and finished 4th at the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament that wrapped up Saturday in Rapid City. Rapid City Stevens won the tournament title with 204.5, The Governors did not have a wrestler get to a championship match and had only three wrestlers get to the semifinals Jack Van Camp at 138 lbs and Garret Leesman at 172 both lost their matches has did Preston Taylor at 285.m The Governors will host Aberdeen Central Thursday night at Riggs High Gym.

