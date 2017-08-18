Governors Football to Host Intra Squad Scrimmage Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team will give it’s fans the first glimpse of the 2017 Governors tomorrow (Saturday) morning as they will hold their annual Sports Drink Scimmage at Phil Traunter Stadium at Hollister Field. The scrimmage will be at 10 am and will be a controlled scrimmage that is expected to last around 2 hours. Admission for fans is a bottle of Sports Drink that the team can use throughout the season. The Governors open their season next Friday at Harrisburg. The home opener is two weeks from tonight when they host Yankton.