Governors Finish Third in State A Dual Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team droppea 35-21 verdict to Watertown in the semi finals but won the third place match with a 35-30 win over Harrisburg to take third place at the first State Class A Dual Wrestling Championship in Sious Falls on Friday night. Watertown handed the Governors there only two dual losses of the season following up last weeks ESD title match with a solid performance in the State semi finals as the Arrows won 7 of the 13 matches wrestled and had 4 consecutive wins with 3 pins and major decision from 160 to 195.

Watertown defeated Pierre T.F. Riggs 35-21

106 – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Weston Everson (Watertown) Dec 4-0

113 – Connor Hanson (Watertown) over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 10-4

120 – Carson Hansmann (Watertown) over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 7-5

126 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Cael Sutton (Watertown) Maj 13-3

132 – Ty Althoff (Watertown) over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Maj 11-3

138 – Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 9-5

145 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Peyton Johnston (Watertown) Dec 3-1

152 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Mac Young (Watertown) TF 16-1

160 – Lexan Thorson (Watertown) over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Fall 3:25

170 – Sam Stroup (Watertown) over Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Fall 1:54

182 – Jayden Hartford (Watertown) over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Fall 2:54

195 – Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) over Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Maj 15-5

220 – Double Forfeit

285 – Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

The Governors bounced back in the third place match as 285 lber Preston Taylor pinned Ayden Vox at 1:18 to record the 6 points that put Pierre over the top. The Governors had a total of 4 pins as they lost the first four matches but battled back winning 6 of the next 7 matches before setting up Taylor for his heroics in the final match of the night. The Govrnors finished the season with a 13-2 dual record.

Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated Harrisburg 35-30

106 – Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) over Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 7-5

113 – Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 4-1

120 – Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 9-4

126 – Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) over Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Dec 5-2

132 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Jadyn Schilling (Harrisburg) Fall 0:53

138 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Nathan Horrocks (Harrisburg) Fall 3:08

145 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) Fall 0:59

152 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Colin Horrocks (Harrisburg) TF 16-0

160 – Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) over Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Fall 2:36

170 – Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Jack Detert (Harrisburg) Dec 4-1

195 – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Ethan Zimmer (Harrisburg) Dec 7-2

220 – Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) over Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) Fall 3:06

285 – Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) Fall 1:18