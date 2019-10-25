Governors Finish Regular Season Unbeaten

BOX ELDER, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team closed out a perfect regular season with a 61-0 shutout of the Douglas Patriot Thursday night in Box Elder. The Governors scored early and often as Garrett Stout had a hand in 7 first half touchdowns. He scored twice rushing and threw 5 touchdown passes as Pierre built a 58-0 halftime lead. Pierre played their backups the second half and the only score they could muster was a 36 yard field goal by Carsten Miller midway through the 4th quarter. The Governors finish the season 9-0 with their closest game a 52-27 win over Tea Area during week 4 of the season. Pierre opens up playoff action hosting Spearfish next Thursday. The Governors beat Spearfish 72-0 in week 5 of the season.