Governors Finally Win

STURGIS, S.D. – The Pierre Governors are winless no more. Lincoln Kienholz scored 18 of his game high 28 points in the second half s the Governors downed the Sturgis Scoopers 60-53 Tuesday night in Sturgis for the Govs first victory of the season. The Governors got off to a slow start hitting just 2 of their first 14 shots but settled in after that and finished the game 21 of 57 including 6 of 17 from beyond 3 point range. Pierre trailed 31-28 at the half but outscored the Scooopers 32-22 in the second half. Grey Zabel also hit double figures with 17 for the Govs. Marchus Myurick led Sturgis with 17 but only four points came in the second half. Ryder Ladner added 13 and David Anderson off the bench chipped in with 12. With the win the Governors are now 1 and 8 on the season as they travel to winless Mitchell Thursday night.