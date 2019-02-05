Governors Fall in Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Evers boys were too much for the Pierre Governors on Tuesday night at the Huron Tigers downed the Governors 71-54 in ESD basketball in Huron. Tanner Evers broke loose for 4 3-point field goals back to back to back to back for the Tigers as the broke open a relatively close game midway through the 4th quarter. Tanner finished with 23 points while Teegan had a game 24. Grey Zabel led Pierre with 15 points and Garrett Stout added 12 as Pierre lost for a 5th straight game and fell to 4 and 10 on the season. The Governors host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.