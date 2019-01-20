Governors Fall at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governors late game magic ended on Saturday as they were beaten by Harrisburg 54-47 on Saturday. Harrisburg pulled away in the final 90 seconds as they led by only 1. Nick Hoyt erupted for 36 points with 25 of those coming in the first half. Garrett Stout led 3 Governor double figure scorers with 23. Jack Maher added 11 and Gray Zabel had 10. The Governors had a two game winning streak snapped as they fell to 4 and 5 on the season. The will host Huron on Thursday.