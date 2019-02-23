Governors End Losing Skid

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team held off a Mitchell 2nd half rally to down the Kernels 56-53 in the regular season finale Saturday a Mitchell. The Governors led by13 at the half and increased it to 16 in the third quarter before the Kernels cut into the lead. But free throws hit by Pierre down the stretch helped the Govs end a 10 game losing skid and pick up their second win over Mitchell on the season. Gray Zabel led the way with 21 points and 17 rebounds for a double double. Garrett Stout added 10 points for the Govs who finished the regular season with a 5-14 record. Caden Hinker led the Kernels with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Mitchell ends their season with a 2 and 18 record. With the win the Governors advance to the SoDak 16 playoff next Saturday.