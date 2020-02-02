Governors Edged Out by Brandon Valley at Brookings Wrestling

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governors were a point and half shy of the title of the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational Wrestling tournament Saturday in Brookings. Brandon Valley scored 233.5 to the Governors 232 to claim the tournament title of the 17 team tournament. The Governors did not have an individual tournament champion as three wrestlers got to the title match of their division but lost to finish runner up. They were Blake Judson at 106, Heyden Shaffer at 132 and Jack Van Camp at 160. Several other wrestlers lost in their semi final match but came back place third. They were Tyson Johnson at 138, Cade Hinkle at 145. Maguire Raske at 182 and Regan Bollweg at 192. Pierre had 1all 14 wrestlers place in the top 8 of their division at the meet.

Team Scores 2020 Les Tlustos Wrestling Invite (1)