Governors Drops Matchup at Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – Brookings closed the first half on a 8-0 run and took a 6 point lead into the locker room and went on to down the Pierre Governors 70-61 Friday night in Brookings. Drew Cole hit for 27 points to lead Brookings while the Governors got 24 from Gray Zabel. Garrett Stout added 18 for Pierre which lost their 7th straight and fell to 4 and 12 on the season. The Governors will hos Sioux Falls Lincoln, the top rated team in Class AA on Saturday in the Governors final home game of the season and senior night.

