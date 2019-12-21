Governors Drop Tight Contest on the Road

BOX ELDER, S.D. – The Pierre Governors did not shoot free throws well enough and missed to many each baskets underneath on Friday and it cost them the game as the Douglas Patriots claimed a 57-53 win in Box Elder. The Governors were 11 of 24 from the line while Douglas made 15-24 from the free threw stripe which was the difference in the game. Pierr outrebounded Douglas and turnovers were even on the game with the Governors having one more. Gray Zabel led the Governors with 17 points while Grant Judson hit 4 3-pointers for his 12 points. Lincoln Kienholz, a freshman, came off the bench and tossed in 19 points, all in the second half. Kyle Shields was the only double figure scorer for Douglas with 10 as the Patriots won for the first time this year against two setbacks. The Governors lost for the second time in as many games. Pierre is back at it tomorrow in Spearfish against the Spartans with the varsity game at 4 pm and coverage on RIVER 927-FM and www.drgnews.com beginning at 3:30 pm central time.