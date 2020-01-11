Governors Drop Games to Stevens

UNDATED – The Pierre Governor boys basketball team struggled in the third quarter getting outscored 14-4 and it proved to be the difference as Rapid City Stevens downed the Governors 51-46 Friday night at Riggs High Gym. The Governors trailed 26-21 at half as Stevens came out and scored the first 6 points of the third quarter. Pierre outscored Stevens 19-11 in the 4th quarter. Grey Zabel was the only double figure scorer for Pierre with 12 points as Pierre lost for the 7 time in as many games. Lincoln Kienholz added 8. Daniel Vigoren and Mason Steele each had 12 points apiece for Stevens who won their 5th straight. The Governors will entertain Rapid City Central this afternoon in a game scheduled to begin a 3:30 pm and covered on RIVER 927-FM.

-0-

In the girls game, Rapid City Stevens turned Pierre turnovers into early baskets building a 24-10 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Pierre 81-46 in Rapid City. The Governors got back to within 5 in the second quarter but Stevens came out in the third period to outscored Pierre 23-6 and cruised to the win the rest of the way. The Governors dropped their second straight and saw their record fall to 4-4 on the season. The Pierre girls return to action this afternoon (Saturday) with a matchup against Rapid City Central scheduled to tip off at 2:30 pm central time and covered on KGFX 1060/107.1.