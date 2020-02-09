Governors Drop Contest to Brandon Valley

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team went through a scoring drought in the late first period and built themselves a hole they could not dig out of as the dropped a 70-42 verdict to Brandon Valley on Saturday in Pierre. Brandon Valley scored 9 unanswered points in the final 2:30 of the first quarter to built a 19-8 first quarter lead and then increased it from there as the Lynx won for the 10th time this season. The Lynx shot 74 percent from the field in the game but had just 1 3-point basket in the game. The Governors shot 45 percent from the field on the game but went scoreless from beyond the arc. Lincoln Kienholz led the way for Pierre with 14 points while Paul Adam came in with 12. Jackson Hilton led a balanced Brandon Valley scoring effort with 13 points. The Governors fell to 1-17 on the season as they Host Huron in senior night Tuesday in Pierre.