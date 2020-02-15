Governors Drop Contest in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – For three quarters the Pierre Governors were trying to play the roll of the spoiler in high school basketball Friday Night. Trailing 38-37 going into the fourth quarter against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, the Governors were outscored 19-8 in the final stanza and came up short 57-45 to suffer their 18th loss of the season. Pierre led only once in the game early in the third period and closed the third period on a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 1. But Tyler Feldkamp heated up and drained 3 3-point baskets and Roosevelt never looked back. Feldkamp led the way with 17 points for the Rough Riders while Jackson McCormick had 11. Freshman Lincoln Kienholz led the Governors with 15 points. Grey Zabel chipped in with 14 and Paul Adam had 11 for Pierre who wraps up their season next Saturday at Sioux Falls Lincoln.