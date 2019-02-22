Governors Drop Close Game at Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team played undermanned and with a chip on their shoulder as they dropped a 48-42 verdict to Watertown on Thursday night. The Governors trailed throughout the game but kept battling back and had a chance to get the game to a one possession Watertown lead late in the 4th quarter but could not and fell by 6. Gray Zabel led the way for Pierre with 15 points and Garrett Stout added 12. Pierre played without Jack Maher who missed the game with illness. Soloman Bach led Watertown with 15 and Parker Schmidt added 10 as the Arrows finished the regular season 10-10. The Governors dropped their 9th straight and are 4 and 14 with a trip to Mitchell on Saturday to wrap up their season.