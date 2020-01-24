Governors Drop Another Game

PIERRE, S.D – The Pierre Governor basketball team can’t catch a break this season as they dropped their 11th game of the year to Douglas 62-55 Tuesday night at Riggs High Gym. The Governors scored the first 8 points of the game but trailed by 2 at halftime. Douglas came out and built a 13 points lead early in the third quarter only to see the Govs come back and get within 1 but would get no closer. Lincoln Kienholz had a big offensive night scoring 29 points for a season high to lead 3 double figure scorers. Grey Zabel added 11 and James Mikkonen came off the bench to score 10. Douglas had balanced scoring led by Darrell Knight with 12 off the bench. Conner Sauvage had 11 and Kolin Ray chipped in with 10 as the Patriots beat the Governors for the second time this season and picked up just their third win of the season. Douglas outrebounded the Governors 33-28 but had 17 turnovers to 14 for Pierre. The Governors are 1 and 11 on the season and will host Aberdeen Central Tuesday.