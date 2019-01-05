Governors Drop 3rd Straight

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens pulled away in the second half to record a 60-49 win over the Pierre Governors Friday in Rapid City. The Governors trailed 32-30 at halftime before Ian Pourier scored the first points of the third quarter for

Stevens to increase their lead to 11. Pierre never got back to within 7 the rest of the way. Pourier and Dawson Paulsen each scored 17 to pace Stevens which improved to 5-2 with the win, The Governors did not have a double figure scorer in the game. Chase Sattgast came off the bench to score 7 of his game high nine points in the first quarter for Pierre. The Governors fall to 2 and 3 on the season and face Rapid City Central Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.