Governors Drive in Pierre to Close for Resurfacing Monday

Weather permitting, Governors Drive between Fourth Street and Church Street in Pierre will close around 6am on Monday (May 7) for street resurfacing. It’s expected to remain closed through May 25. Portions of the road will remain open to local traffic with access needs to the Cultural Heritage Center, the MacKay Building or the Kneip Building.

A portion of Harrison Avenue also remains closed for utility and road work. Drivers are encouraged to use Euclid Avenue and Garfield Avenue as their primary north-south thoroughfares until the projects are complete. Motorists should expect traffic delays.