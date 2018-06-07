Governor’s Drive in Pierre Temporarily Opening Today; Part of Capitol Avenue Closing Monday

The first phase of construction on Governors Drive in Pierre is complete. The street will open to traffic late this (Thurs.) afternoon. Phase two of the Governors Drive project will start in July. The public will be notified at that time of any traffic restrictions.

Capitol Avenue, between Euclid and Highland Avenues in Pierre, will close shortly after 8am on Monday for water main work and street resurfacing. The stretch of Capitol is expected to remain closed until mid-July. The intersections at Capitol and Highland and at Capitol and Euclid will remain open for the majority of the project.