Governors Drilled while Gov Girls Prevail

PIERRE, S.D – The Pierre Governor girls basketball team broke a two game losing skid with a 52-36 win over Mitchell in Pierre while the Governor boys got manhandled by the Kernels in Mitchell 73-40. In both games the second quarter was the difference. In the girls game, Pierre outscored Mitchell 19-8 in the stanza to take a 12 point lead into the locker room and never looked back. Remington Price led the Governors with 17 points while Caytee Williams added 14 as Pierre improved to 5 and 5 on the season. In the boys game at Mitchell, Pierre led 9-4 in the first quarter but Mitchell scored 10 unanswered points and then outscored the Governors 22-7 in the second quarter. They led by as many as 33 in the second half including the final score. Caden Hinker led the Kernel scoring charge scoring 28 points as 3 Kernels hit double figures. The Governors had two double figure scorers Grey Zabe.with 11 and Lincoln Kienholz with 10. The Governors fell to 1 and 9 on the season. Both teams head to Gillette, Wyoming on Saturday to play Thunder Basin in the first ever matchup between the two schools.