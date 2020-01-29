Governors Don’t Shoot Well in Loss to Golden Eagles

PIERRE,S D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team went without a field goal in the first period and it told the tale of the game as they were beaten by Aberdeen Central 60-41 Tuesday night in Pierre. The Governors trailed 7-2 after the first quarter and 25-14 at half. They got within 8 points on two occasions in the second half but Aberdeen had to much firepower As they extended the lead late in the game to win for the 6th time against 4 losses. 3 Golden Eagles scored in double figures led by Andrew Bergen who netted 18 in the game. Grey Zabel led Pierre with 14 points and freshman Lincoln Kienholz had 13. The Governors shot 36 percent from the field and was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range. The Governors also outrebounded Aberdeen Central by 2 in the game as Pierre fell to 1 and 12 on the season and is winless at home. Pierre travels to Yankton to face the Bucks Saturday night.