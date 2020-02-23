Governors Dominate Region 3A Tournament Again

ABERDEEN, S.D – The Pierre Governor wrestling team captured another team title of the Region 3A wrestling tournament Saturday in Aberdeen scoring 242.5 to beat out runner up Chamberlain who scored 200. Mitchell was third in the team standings followed by Aberdeen Central and Milbank to round out the top 5. The Governors had 5 individual champions in Blake Judson at 103, Tyson Johnson at 138, Cade Hinkle at 145, Jack Van Camp at 162 and Regan Bollweg at 195. Second place finishers for the Governors were Trey Lewis at 113, Kahlor Hindman at 120,