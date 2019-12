ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team ran their ESD dual record to 2-0 with a 54-11 win over Aberdeen Central on Thursday night. The Governors won 8 of the first 9 matches to cruise to the win. Pierre got pins from Blake Judson at 106, Jack Van Camp at 152, Jacob Larsen at 220 and Preston Taylor at 285.

Aberdeen Pierre Dual Matches