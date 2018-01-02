Governors Continue to Top Class A Wrestling Ratings

YANKTON, S.D. – The Pierre Governors remain the top rated team in Class A wrestling in the state in the Dakota Grappler High School Wrestling ratings. The Governors compiled 139 points and remains rated ahead of Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central at number 2 and 3. Aberdeen Central and Sturgis round out the top 5 followed by Huron at number 6 and Harrisburg rated 7th. Watertown, Vermillion and Mitchell sit 8th, 9th and 10th in the ratings. Brandon Valley and Chamberlain are numbers 11 and 12 in the poll. Pierre Governor wrestlers Lincoln and William Turman remain rated number 1 individually in the 120 and 132 lb. weight classes and Micheal Lusk continues to be the top rated wrestler at 145 lbs. The Governors have a total of 9 wrestlers rated in the individual ratings. Joining the Turman brothers and Lusk in the individual ratings are Hayden Schaffer 6th at 106. Jace Bench-Bresher 6th at 113. Jack Van Camp 4th at 126. Barry Browning 5th at 152. Austin Senger 3rd at 160 and Maguire Raske 7th at 170.