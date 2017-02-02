Governors Continue to Dominate Class A Wrestling Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team continues to dominate the Class A wrestling ratings from the Dakota Grappler website as the Governors are securely rated number 1 once again. Aberdeen Central moved back into the number 2 spot ahead of Sturgis which fell to number 3. Rapid City Central and Watertown round out the top five. The Governors continue to have 3 wrestlers rated number 1 in their individual weight class. Lincoln Turman (113), Michael Lusk (132) and Spencer Sarringer (195) held on to their top ranking. William Turman (120) is rated second again this week while Austin Senger (138) and Aric Williams (146) remains rated number 2. Lucas Stoltenberg (182) and Levi Stoltenberg (220) are rated 4th in their individual weight class and Ty Paulsen (285) is rated 7th once again this week. The Governors have 9 wrestlers rated indvidually which is the least amount of ranked wrestlers Pierre has had this season. The Class A ratings can be viewed on the Dakota Grappler website www.dakotagrappler.com.