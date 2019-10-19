Governors Continue Record Breaking Roll

PIERRE, S.D. -The Pierre Governor football team continued it’s assault on the record books by putting up the second most points in a single game with a 75-7 rout of the Mitchell Kernels Friday night in Mitchell. The Governors scored at will as Maguire Raske rushed for four touchdowns and Garrett Stout threw for three in the manhandling of the Kernels. Pierre put up well over 600 yards of total offense and three players rush for over 100 yards on the night as Pierre ran for nearly 500 yards. Pierre scored on every possession of the first half in building a 55-0 lead and did not punt once in the game. Pierre’s first string defense allowed Mitchell just 69 yards of total offense in the first half and only played one series in the second half before making way for the second and third stringers. Pierrre’s 75 points was most ever scored against a ESD opponent and was the highest score they put on the board this season. The Governors with the win wrapped up the outright 11AA ESD football regular season championship and improved their record to 8-0. Pierre wraps up the regular season on Thursday when they travel to Douglas to face the Patroits