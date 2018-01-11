Governors Come Up Short

PIERRE, S.D. – Brandon Valley outscored Pierre 12-0 in the final 2:25 of the 4th quarter to down the Governors 68-51 Thursday night in Pierre. Pierre led 50-49 with over 3 minutes remaining before they went cold and scored just 1 free throw the rest of the way. Evan Talcott led Brandon Valley with 23 points and Cade Terveer had 13. Peyton Zabel led the Govs with 23 and Carson Tschetter added 12 as Pierre fell to 1 and 7 on the season. The win was the 5th straight for Brandon Valley which improved to 6-3 on the season. The game was tight through out with Brandon Valley holding two point leads at the first and third quarter breaks. The Governors shot just 38 percent from the field while the Lynx hit on 52 percent from the field and hD 9 3-point field goals to 7 for the Governors. Pierre is back in action tomorrow night when they host Brookings.