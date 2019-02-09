Governors Clobbered Again

PIERRE, S.D. – Tis better to give than to receive is a saying true at Christmas time but not on the basketball court. The Pierre Governors proved that once again on Friday as they committed 24 turnovers in a 7-48 setback to Sioux Falls ‘Roosevelt on Friday night. Roosevelt built a 39-19 halftime lead and then outscored the Governors 24-y in the third period AS Pierre continually gave the ball away and Roosevelt responded with easy baskets. Tyler Feldkamp led Roosevelt with 14 points as 4 Rough Riders reached double figures. Grey Zable led Pierre with 12 points. The loss the 4th straight at Riggs High Gym by 20 plus points as Pierre dropped their 7th straight and fell to 4 and 11 on the season. Roosevelt won for the 7th time in the last 8 games as they improved o 10-5 on the season. The Governors travel to Brookings next Friday and then host top ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln for the final home game and senior night on Saturday.