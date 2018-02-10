Governors Capture Another ESD Wrestling Championship

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team closed out the regular season with a 44-10 victory over Harrisburg to tie the Tiger for the ESD Conference Championship for the season. The Governors won the first 9 matches of the night and won a total of 11 to end their ESD dual record with a 8-1 mark and their season record at 14-1. The win was the 14th consecutive dual victory for the Governor grapplers. The Governors got only 2 pins on the night from Jack Van Camp at 1206and Pryce Dyk a 285. They also recorded a technical Fall from Micheal Lusk at 145. Harrisburg won their 3 matches ar 170, 182 and 195. Next up for the Governors is the ‘Region 3A tournament in Eagle Butte next Saturday.