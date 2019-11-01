Governors Break Scoring Record in Playoff Win

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team was a juggernaut on Thursday night as they set a new school scoring record in a 1-3-0 win over Spearfish in the first round of the State Class 11AA football playoffs. Pierre started the scoring right out of the gate as Garrett Stout ran the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown. And that was just the beginning. Stout threw touchdown passes for the next 5 scores before scoring on a 1 yard run to give Pierre a 42-0 lead after the first quarter. MaGuire Raske cored 3 touchdowns on runs in the second quarter including a 61 yard scamper. Josh Rowe caught a touchdown pass and ran for run in the second period as Pierre built a 75-0 halftime lead. Rowe scored on another run in the third period and Lincoln Kienholz, the third quarterback used by Pierre scored on 3 touchdown runs in the second half including the score late in the 4th quarter that put Pierre over the century mark. Pierre had over 520 yards of total offense on the night and the Governor defense for both the first and second string held Spearfish to under 100 yards of total offense on the night. Pierre advances to the semi final round next Friday when they host Mitchell, a 35-28 winner over Sturgis on Thursday night. Brookings will host Huron in the other semi final game in Brookings.