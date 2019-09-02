Governors Big 2nd Quarter Leads to Rout of Sturgis

PIERRE, S.D. – The two time defending state champion Pierre Governors opened the season on Saturday by routing Sturgis 40-0 before a sell out crowd at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field. The Governors scored on the last play of the first quarter and every possession in the second quarter to build a 33-0 halftime lead and cruised to the victory. The Governors amassed nearly 475 yards of total offense behind quarterback Garrett Stout who had a hand in all 6 touchdowns the Governors put on the board. Stout threw for three scores and rushed for two more, plus he intercepted a pass early in the second quarter and returned it 59 yards for pick six. The Governor defense also gave up yards grudgingly limiting Sturgis to less than 100 total yards on the night with most of that coming in the first quarter. Pierre is 1-0 to start the season and will go on the road on Friday when they travel to Hartford for a first ever matchup against West Central.