Governor’s Awards in the Arts Feb 15th at Ramkota in Pierre

PIERRE SD – Arts South Dakota and the SouthDakota ArtsCouncill will celebrate the 23rd Governor’s Awards in the Arts on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Pierre.

Recipients of this year’s awards are: Ward Whitwam, Sioux Falls, for Distinction in Creative Achievement; Graham & Anna Marie Thatcher, Rapid City, for Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Individual; Steve Babbitt, Rapid City, for Outstanding Service to Arts …Education; Mobridge City Council, Mobridge, for Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Organization or Business; and an Honorary Award for Outstanding Service to the Arts Community will be presented to Michael Pangburn, Pierre. The 2017 South Dakota Living Indian Treasure Award will be presented to Bryan Akipa, Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, Sisseton.