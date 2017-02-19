Governor Wrestlers Win Region 3A Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team won another Region 3A wrestling title and in the process qualified 13 of 14 wrestlers to next weekend’s State Class A wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls. The Governors had 6 individual champion enroute to a 237.5 tram score, 39 points better than runnerup Aberdeen Central. Mitchell came in a surprising third in the 8 team field. The Governor individual champions included Lincoln Turman (1130, William Turman (120), Michael Lusk (132), Austin Senger ((138), Aric Williams (145) and Spencer Sarringer (195). The State Class A wrestling tournament will be next Friday and Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Coverage of the tournament can be found and heard on KGFX 1060/107.1.

SDHSAA Region 3A Results for Pierre Tf Riggs

106 – Jack Van Camp (26-20) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Tf Riggs) 26-20 won by fall over Jacob Wike (Todd County) 16-12 (Fall 1:40)

Semifinal – Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 17-0 won by major decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre Tf Riggs) 26-20 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Semi – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Tf Riggs) 26-20 won by fall over Josh Jimenez (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 6-17 (Fall 0:40)

3rd Place Match – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Tf Riggs) 26-20 won by decision over Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 30-18 (Dec 8-2)

113 – Lincoln Turman (42-1) placed 1st and scored 23.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 42-1 won by fall over CL Pederson (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 8-13 (Fall 0:48)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 42-1 won by fall over Tyson Lien (Huron) 13-18 (Fall 1:07)

1st Place Match – Lincoln Turman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 42-1 won by major decision over Daymon Steuck (Aberdeen Central) 22-19 (MD 10-0)

120 – William Turman (41-4) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 41-4 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Milbank Area) 5-8 (For.)

Semifinal – William Turman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 41-4 won by fall over Spencer Titus (Aberdeen Central) 22-18 (Fall 1:10)

1st Place Match – William Turman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 41-4 won by decision over Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 37-5 (Dec 5-0)

126 – Jace Bench-Bresher (10-15) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre Tf Riggs) 10-15 won by fall over Riggin Colombe (Todd County) 6-18 (Fall 0:55)

Semifinal – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre Tf Riggs) 10-15 won by decision over Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 15-21 (Dec 11-7)

1st Place Match – Victor Padilla (Aberdeen Central) 20-9 won by fall over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre Tf Riggs) 10-15 (Fall 2:42)

132 – Michael Lusk (30-4) placed 1st and scored 21.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre Tf Riggs) 30-4 won by fall over Ralph Young (Todd County) 4-13 (Fall 0:27)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre Tf Riggs) 30-4 won by major decision over Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 25-17 (MD 14-4)

1st Place Match – Michael Lusk (Pierre Tf Riggs) 30-4 won by decision over Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 25-8 (Dec 13-8)

138 – Austin Senger (37-5) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre Tf Riggs) 37-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Austin Senger (Pierre Tf Riggs) 37-5 won by fall over Sutton Carpenter (Mitchell) 19-13 (Fall 1:21)

1st Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre Tf Riggs) 37-5 won by fall over Austin Cihak (Aberdeen Central) 29-19 (Fall 1:02)

145 – Aric Williams (40-4) placed 1st and scored 23.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Aric Williams (Pierre Tf Riggs) 40-4 won by fall over DJ High Bear (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 11-8 (Fall 3:57)

Semifinal – Aric Williams (Pierre Tf Riggs) 40-4 won by fall over Matthew Katz (Huron) 9-15 (Fall 1:48)

1st Place Match – Aric Williams (Pierre Tf Riggs) 40-4 won by tech fall over Barry Browning (Mitchell) 15-11 (TF-1.5 5:15 (17-2))

152 – Maguire Raske (32-21) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre Tf Riggs) 32-21 won by fall over Stacey Red Horse (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 13-12 (Fall 0:42)

Semifinal – Trent Francom (Huron) 35-3 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre Tf Riggs) 32-21 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Maguire Raske (Pierre Tf Riggs) 32-21 won by fall over Jett Evans (Chamberlain) 7-25 (Fall 0:33)

3rd Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre Tf Riggs) 32-21 won by decision over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 29-13 (Dec 5-4)

160 – Garrett Leesman (14-17) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Garrett Leesman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 14-17 won by fall over Jasiah Thompson (Chamberlain) 11-23 (Fall 0:44)

Semifinal – Kyle Foote (Mitchell) 18-11 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 14-17 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Semi – Garrett Leesman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 14-17 won by decision over Cole Brewer (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 14-10 (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match – Garrett Leesman (Pierre Tf Riggs) 14-17 won by injury default over Nick Christensen (Huron) 18-14 (Inj. 0:00)

170 – Gage Gehring (10-11) place is unknown and scored 1.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Remington Rossow (Chamberlain) 21-21 won by fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre Tf Riggs) 10-11 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre Tf Riggs) 10-11 won by decision over William Marshall (Todd County) 16-12 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi – Cole Dockter (Milbank Area) 29-20 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre Tf Riggs) 10-11 (Dec 8-1)

182 – Lucas Stoltenburg (25-19) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre Tf Riggs) 25-19 won by fall over Taran Mogard (Milbank Area) 9-26 (Fall 0:23)

Semifinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre Tf Riggs) 25-19 won by decision over Wyatt Larsen (Huron) 23-13 (Dec 2-0)

1st Place Match – Braiden Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 41-1 won by injury default over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre Tf Riggs) 25-19 (Inj. 0:00)

195 – Spencer Sarringar (38-1) placed 1st and scored 21.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre Tf Riggs) 38-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre Tf Riggs) 38-1 won by fall over Jacob Rieger (Huron) 5-15 (Fall 1:02)

1st Place Match – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre Tf Riggs) 38-1 won by major decision over Jake Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 35-15 (MD 10-2)

220 – Levi Stoltenburg (28-14) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-14 won by fall over Waylon Marshall (Todd County) 6-16 (Fall 0:22)

Semifinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-14 won by fall over Zeb Parsons (Mitchell) 19-21 (Fall 0:29)

1st Place Match – Marshal Simons (Huron) 24-9 won by injury default over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-14 (Inj. 0:00)

285 – Ty Paulsen (28-15) placed 3rd and scored 12.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ty Paulsen (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Austin Maunu (Aberdeen Central) 29-13 won by decision over Ty Paulsen (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-15 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Semi – Ty Paulsen (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-15 won by fall over Ben Nelson (Milbank Area) 8-22 (Fall 1:50)

3rd Place Match – Ty Paulsen (Pierre Tf Riggs) 28-15 won by fall over Mitch Schladweiler (Mitchell) 6-12 (Fall 0:37)