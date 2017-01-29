Governor Wrestlers Win Brookings Tournament Again

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Another tournament, another championship for the Pierre Governor wrestling team. The Governors added the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational title to their resume on Saturday scoring 257 points to outdistance runner up Rapid City Central by 29 points. Brookings, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg rounded out the top5 in the 18 team tournament. The Governors had 4 individual champions and another 4 wrestle get to the championship match before settling for runner up. The four individual champions were Lincoln Turman (113) and William Turman (120). Aric Williams (145) recorded a championship as did Spencer Sarringer (195). The Governor wrestlers who finished runner up were Austin Senger (138), Lucas Stoltenberg (182) and Levi Stoltenbrg (220) and Ty Paulsen (285). Pierre had a total of 11 wrestlers place in the Tournament.

2017 Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational Results for Pierre

106 – Jack Van Camp (19-15) placed 7th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 19-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 19-15 won by decision over Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 10-6 (Dec 12-6)

Quarterfinal – Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 27-9 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 19-15 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 19-15 won by fall over Carter Heumiller (West Central) 19-16 (Fall 4:46)

Cons. Round 5 – Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 21-10 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 19-15 (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 19-15 won by fall over Truman Stoller (Madison) 21-13 (Fall 0:25)

113 – Lincoln Turman (33-1) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 33-1 won by fall over Taten Bahm (Yankton) 7-18 (Fall 1:39)

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 33-1 won by fall over Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 19-15 (Fall 0:44)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 33-1 won by decision over Colby Mennis (Madison) 26-6 (Dec 5-2)

1st Place Match – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 33-1 won by decision over Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 33-2 (Dec 2-0)

120 – William Turman (32-3) placed 1st and scored 32.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – William Turman (Pierre) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – William Turman (Pierre) 32-3 won by fall over Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 8-18 (Fall 0:45)

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre) 32-3 won by fall over Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 14-13 (Fall 0:52)

Semifinal – William Turman (Pierre) 32-3 won by fall over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 20-10 (Fall 1:08)

1st Place Match – William Turman (Pierre) 32-3 won by decision over Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 36-7 (Dec 5-2)

126 – Jace Bench-Bresher (10-12) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 10-12 won by fall over Nick Preble (Rapid City Central) 12-18 (Fall 3:54)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 25-5 won by major decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 10-12 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Scott Warwick (Dell Rapids) 8-15 won by fall over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 10-12 (Fall 0:49)

132 – Lee Snyder (10-9) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kayleb Twomey (Rapid City Central) 12-22 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 10-9 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 10-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Tanner Swab (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 13-11 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 10-9 (Fall 2:34)

138 – Logan Meyer (12-13) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 29-8 won by tech fall over Logan Meyer (Pierre) 12-13 (TF-1.5 5:06 (18-2))

Cons. Round 1 – Logan Meyer (Pierre) 12-13 won by fall over Simon Tiede (Sioux Falls Washington) 9-18 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Meyer (Pierre) 12-13 won by decision over Mitchell Messersmith (Lennox) 21-18 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) 17-20 won by fall over Logan Meyer (Pierre) 12-13 (Fall 0:33)

7th Place Match – Logan Meyer (Pierre) 12-13 won by major decision over Kyle Heidbrink (Brandon Valley) 12-11 (MD 11-2)

138 – Austin Senger (29-4) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Senger (Pierre) 29-4 won by fall over Levi Pfeiffer (Brandon Valley) 3-5 (Fall 1:41)

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 29-4 won by fall over Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) 17-20 (Fall 3:10)

Semifinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 29-4 won by fall over Bailey Mennis (Madison) 19-4 (Fall 5:39)

1st Place Match – Tyler Waterson (Spearfish) 34-0 won by decision over Austin Senger (Pierre) 29-4 (Dec 8-2)

145 – Keegan Binegar (16-5) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Riley McSherry (Rapid City Central) 29-11 won by tech fall over Keegan Binegar (Pierre) 16-5 (TF-1.5 4:25 (20-3))

Cons. Round 1 – Keegan Binegar (Pierre) 16-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Justin Devine (Brookings) 9-7 (SV-1 8-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Keegan Binegar (Pierre) 16-5 won by injury default over Barry Browning (Mitchell) 5-5 (Inj. 2:46)

Cons. Round 3 – Josh Cid (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 16-6 won by fall over Keegan Binegar (Pierre) 16-5 (Fall 4:20)

7th Place Match – Keegan Binegar (Pierre) 16-5 won by decision over Ben Tellus (Yankton) 9-14 (Dec 12-6)

145 – Aric Williams (32-4) placed 1st and scored 25.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aric Williams (Pierre) 32-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Aric Williams (Pierre) 32-4 won by major decision over Barry Browning (Mitchell) 5-5 (MD 11-2)

Semifinal – Aric Williams (Pierre) 32-4 won by decision over Cole Halouska (Lennox) 38-10 (Dec 7-6)

1st Place Match – Aric Williams (Pierre) 32-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Noah Guse (Madison) 19-3 (SV-1 7-5)

152 – Maguire Raske (22-18) placed 5th and scored 19.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 22-18 won by fall over Jonah Nelson (Sioux Falls Washington) 5-17 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 2 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 22-18 won by fall over Joel Druin (Vermillion) 2-10 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 22-18 won by fall over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 20-7 (Fall 5:49)

Semifinal – Carter Lohr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 21-0 won by major decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 22-18 (MD 21-9)

Cons. Semi – Bridger Kraye (Rapid City Central) 34-13 won by major decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 22-18 (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 22-18 won by injury default over Jarred Hodges (Madison) 25-7 (Inj. 0:00)

160 – Garrett Leesman (7-12) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Tate Coon (Brookings) 23-7 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-12 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 2 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-12 won by fall over Spencer Monroe (Madison) 6-17 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 4 – Tupak Kpeayeh (Sioux Falls Washington) 28-15 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-12 (Fall 2:43)

170 – Gage Gehring (8-6) placed 7th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 8-6 won by injury default over Caden Nolz (West Central) 1-4 (Inj. 0:59)

Quarterfinal – Zach Solano (Rapid City Central) 33-7 won by fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 8-6 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 2 – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 8-6 won by fall over Donny Price (Madison) 8-14 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 3 – Brett Culver (Vermillion) 26-14 won by major decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 8-6 (MD 11-0)

7th Place Match – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 8-6 won by fall over Clay Farmer (West Central) 10-13 (Fall 4:05)

182 – Lucas Stoltenburg (18-17) placed 2nd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-17 won by decision over Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 26-10 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-17 won by fall over Jared Mettler (West Central) 28-7 (Fall 4:33)

1st Place Match – Kolby Kost (Rapid City Central) 21-1 won by tech fall over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-17 (TF-1.5 3:24 (17-1))

195 – Spencer Sarringar (31-1) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 31-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 31-1 won by fall over Lincoln Richeal (Dell Rapids) 10-14 (Fall 0:39)

Semifinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 31-1 won by major decision over Cole Eidem (Brookings) 18-9 (MD 11-2)

1st Place Match – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 31-1 won by decision over Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 23-4 (Dec 2-1)

220 – Levi Stoltenburg (23-13) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 23-13 won by fall over Brandon Shaw (Madison) 8-21 (Fall 0:00)

Quarterfinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 23-13 won by fall over Marc Williams (Spearfish) 14-10 (Fall 1:33)

Semifinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 23-13 won by fall over Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 29-9 (Fall 1:29)

1st Place Match – Timmy Paris (Rapid City Central) 38-1 won by fall over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 23-13 (Fall 2:38)

285 – Pryce Dyk (7-9) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-9 won by fall over Dylan Muth (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 0-2 (Fall 3:05)

Quarterfinal – Eddie Miller (Brookings) 24-2 won by decision over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-9 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-9 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Brandon Valley) 4-9 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Thomas Fischer (Lennox) 26-20 won by fall over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-9 (Fall 3:33)

7th Place Match – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-9 won by fall over Ethan Brobjorg (Dell Rapids) 3-5 (Fall 1:38)

285 – Ty Paulsen (19-13) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 19-13 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Brandon Valley) 4-9 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 19-13 won by fall over Keithan Funk (Spearfish) 12-19 (Fall 2:39)

Semifinal – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 19-13 won by fall over Donavan Spencer (Rapid City Central) 28-13 (Fall 4:37)

1st Place Match – Eddie Miller (Brookings) 24-2 won by decision over Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 19-13 (Dec 3-0)