PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors won all 3 matches they wrestled on Saturday at the East West Duals at Riggs High Gym. The Governors wrapped up the day with a 28-25 win over top rated Rapid City Stevens. Earlier in the day the Governors downed Sturgis 35-28 and they also downed Rapid City Central47-18. With the wins the Governors remain unbeaten on the season. Click on the link for the results from Saturday.

East West 2019 Varsity Dual Results