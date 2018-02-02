Governor Wrestlers Win 11th straight and 6 Straight ESD Dual

HURON, S.D. – The top ranked Pierre Governor wrestling team kept themselves in-line for no worse that an co-ESD Championship on Thursday night as they downed Huron 52-21 in Huron. The Governors won 9 matches in the dual including 6y of the first 7. After a tournament trip to Yankton tomorrow (Saturday), the Governors will wrestle Harrisburg in the regular season finale next Friday night at Riggs High Gym. Harrisburg is unbeaten in ESD wrestling so far this season.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 52.00 Huron (HURO) 21.00

106: Jallele Jenkins Harris (HURO) over Will Van Camp (PTFR) (Dec 12-10) 113: Jace Bench-Bresher (PTFR) over Cole Ochsner (HURO) (TF 15-0 4:39) 120: Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 126: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 132: William Turman (PTFR) over Daynon Huber (HURO) (Fall 1:50) 138: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over Joe Gonzalez (HURO) (TF 18-1 4:00) 145: Michael Lusk (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 152: TahJae Jenkins Harris (HURO) over Barry Browning (PTFR) (Dec 7-4) 160: Austin Senger (PTFR) over Matthew Katz (HURO) (Fall 2:57) 170: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 182: Wyatt Larsen (HURO) over James Lees (PTFR) (Fall 1:46) 195: Gabriel Rieger (HURO) over Gage Gehring (PTFR) (Dec 6-4) 220: Zack Siemonsma (HURO) over Gunnar Gehring (PTFR) (Fall 1:45) 285: Pryce Dyk (PTFR) over Sebastian Cardona (HURO) (Fall 0:54)