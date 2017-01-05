Governor Wrestlers Top Rated in State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governors are rated number 1 this week in the Dakota Gappler website Class A high school wrestling ratings. The Governors edged out Aberdeen Central for the top spot. Following the Golden Eagles at number 3 is Sturgis. Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens round out the top 5. Individually, the Governors have 9 wrestlers rated and 4 of them are top rated in the state in their weight class. Lincoln Turman at 113, Michael Lusk at 132, Aric Williams at 145 and Spencer Sarringer at 195 lbs. are the top rated Governor wrestlers. The other Governors rated this week include Austin Senger who is number 3 at 138 lb. Levi Stoltenberg is rated 4th at 220. Lucas Stoltenberg and Jack Van Camp are rated 5th at 182 and 106 respectively. And Ty Paulsen is rated 8th at 285 lbs.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XVS30TD2xsLBEbsKs6r2b4VpDYBOw4K7pX1LrksQnOM/pubhtml