Governor Wrestlers Third at EPJ Invitational/Stanly County13th at MVP

ELK POINT, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team scored 224 to finish third Saturday at the Elk Point Invitational wrestling tournament. Canton won the tournament with a 282.5 score. West Sioux, Iowa was second with a 247.5 in the tournament that featured 13 teams. The Governors had 12 wrestlers place and two individual champions with Jack Van Camp winning at 138 lb. and 285 lber Preston Taylor winning a title. Daniel Tofoya and Tyson Johnson also got to championship matches at 126 and 132 before losing to settle for second. The Governors wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule on Tuesday when they host Brooking in an ESD dual at Riggs High Gym.

EPJ Invite 2018 Results for Pierre Riggs

106

Blake Judson (6-5) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Judson (Pierre Riggs) 6-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Blake Judson (Pierre Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Drayven Kraft (West Sioux) 21-4 (Fall 5:53)

Semifinal – Andy Meyer (Canton) 12-1 won by fall over Blake Judson (Pierre Riggs) 6-5 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Semi – Blake Judson (Pierre Riggs) 6-5 won by decision over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 4-7 (Dec 11-5)

3rd Place Match – Blake Judson (Pierre Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Brady Bierma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 7-7 (Fall 4:46)

113

Kahlor Hindman (4-5) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre Riggs) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre Riggs) 4-5 won by major decision over Logan Buseman (Parker) 11-6 (MD 12-2)

Semifinal – Jader Briggs (Akron-Westfield) 10-2 won by decision over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre Riggs) 4-5 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi – Tyrus Bietz (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 7-6 won by injury default over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre Riggs) 4-5 (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match – Logan Buseman (Parker) 11-6 won by injury default over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre Riggs) 4-5 (Inj. 0:00)

120

Hayden Shaffer (7-5) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by major decision over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 8-5 (MD 8-0)

Quarterfinal – Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North) 12-6 won by tech fall over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 (TF-1.5 5:58 (21-6))

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by major decision over Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 5-3 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by fall over Tyler Groenewold (Tri-Valley) 1-7 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Semi – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by decision over Aiden Christiansen (Hinton) 10-3 (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match – Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North) 12-6 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 (Dec 5-0)

126

Daniel Tafoya (4-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre Riggs) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre Riggs) 4-4 won by decision over Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 9-3 (Dec 10-6)

Semifinal – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre Riggs) 4-4 won by fall over Tommy Garvin (Elk Point-Jefferson) 4-7 (Fall 2:43)

1st Place Match – Braden Sehr (Canton) 17-0 won by major decision over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre Riggs) 4-4 (MD 13-5)

132

Tyson Johnson (6-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 won by fall over Cayden Himes (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 1-3 (Fall 2:00)

Quarterfinal – Tyson Johnson (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 won by major decision over Dillon Lynott (West Sioux) 11-2 (MD 13-5)

Semifinal – Tyson Johnson (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 won by major decision over Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 7-3 (MD 11-3)

1st Place Match – Kellyn March (Canton) 13-0 won by fall over Tyson Johnson (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 (Fall 1:38)

138

Jack Van Camp (8-2) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Riggs) 8-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Riggs) 8-2 won by fall over Kyle Brighton (Hinton) 8-4 (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Riggs) 8-2 won by major decision over Carson Lynott (West Sioux) 8-2 (MD 9-0)

1st Place Match – Jack Van Camp (Pierre Riggs) 8-2 won by fall over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 7-1 (Fall 4:45)

145

Cade Hinkle (7-4) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre Riggs) 7-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Cade Hinkle (Pierre Riggs) 7-4 won by fall over Izaac Reed (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 2-4 (Fall 2:23)

Semifinal – Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 14-1 won by major decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre Riggs) 7-4 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Semi – Cade Hinkle (Pierre Riggs) 7-4 won by decision over Guillermo Espinoza (Millard North) 12-7 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match – Cade Hinkle (Pierre Riggs) 7-4 won by major decision over Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) 8-5 (MD 15-3)

152

Lee Snyder (6-3) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lee Snyder (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lee Snyder (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 won by fall over Antonio Rinn (Millard North) 10-6 (Fall 0:53)

Semifinal – Kory Van Oort (West Sioux) 18-0 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 (Fall 3:20)

Cons. Semi – Lee Snyder (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 won by fall over Logan Heidinger (Parkston) 4-7 (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match – Lee Snyder (Pierre Riggs) 6-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Blake Eldeen (Parker) 9-7 (SV-1 3-1)

160

Jaret Clarke (2-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre Riggs) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Teegan Tschampel (Hinton) 11-3 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre Riggs) 2-5 (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre Riggs) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Knudson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 7-5 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre Riggs) 2-5 (Fall 5:00)

170

Maguire Raske (7-5) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by decision over Connor Rinn (Millard North) 10-7 (Dec 9-3)

Semifinal – Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 15-0 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Maguire Raske (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by decision over Tanner Even (Parker) 12-4 (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match – Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 11-1 won by forfeit over Maguire Raske (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 (For.)

182

Garrett Leesman (5-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre Riggs) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Trevor Schuller (West Sioux) 16-5 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre Riggs) 5-4 (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Round 2 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre Riggs) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Alex Junck (Elk Point-Jefferson) 3-4 won by medical forfeit over Garrett Leesman (Pierre Riggs) 5-4 (M. For.)

195

Gage Gehring (7-5) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gage Gehring (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by fall over Matthew Smith (Elk Point-Jefferson) 1-4 (Fall 0:45)

Semifinal – Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 5-3 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Gage Gehring (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 won by fall over Andrew Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 7-7 (Fall 0:16)

3rd Place Match – Cullen Rutten (Canton) 14-3 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre Riggs) 7-5 (Dec 10-4)

220

James Lees (5-3) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – James Lees (Pierre Riggs) 5-3 won by fall over Taylor Heeren (Akron-Westfield) 10-3 (Fall 5:06)

Quarterfinal – James Lees (Pierre Riggs) 5-3 won by fall over Jesse Walton (Parker) 9-7 (Fall 1:09)

Semifinal – Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 13-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over James Lees (Pierre Riggs) 5-3 (SV-1 5-3)

Cons. Semi – James Lees (Pierre Riggs) 5-3 won by fall over Taylor Heeren (Akron-Westfield) 10-3 (Fall 2:22)

3rd Place Match – James Lees (Pierre Riggs) 5-3 won by fall over Kyler Bak (West Sioux) 13-5 (Fall 1:42)

285

Preston Taylor (8-3) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Taylor (Pierre Riggs) 8-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Preston Taylor (Pierre Riggs) 8-3 won by fall over Brian Duenas (West Sioux) 7-4 (Fall 2:48)

Semifinal – Preston Taylor (Pierre Riggs) 8-3 won by fall over Micah Deboer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 10-3 (Fall 1:49)

1st Place Match – Preston Taylor (Pierre Riggs) 8-3 won by fall over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 9-2 (Fall 0:33)

-0-

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo wrestling team scored 43 points to finish 13th in the 17 team Mount Vernon Plankinton Invitational on Saturday. Burke Gregory scored 201 to win that tournament. The Buffalo’s had 3 wrestlers place with JD Carter at 138, Isaac Cliff a 160 and Reid Wieczorek at 170 placing 6th.

2018 Plankinton MVPCS Titan Invite Results for Stanley County

106

Chase Hanson (0-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Whitley (Redfield Area) 8-1 won by fall over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 0-6 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 1 – Kort Schonebaum (Burke/Gregory) 3-4 won by fall over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 0-6 (Fall 3:51)

120

Trey Frost (6-5) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 6-5 won by fall over Matt Mork (Webster Area) 0-6 (Fall 0:57)

Quarterfinal – cole oschner (Huron) 8-8 won by fall over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 6-5 (Fall 5:59)

Cons. Round 2 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 6-5 won by fall over Brady Petterson (Burke/Gregory) 3-9 (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 3 – Tayson Swatek (Garretson) 7-2 won by decision over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 6-5 (Dec 1-0)

126

Forfeit Forfeit (3-4) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Rucktaeschel (Webster Area) 9-3 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Stanley County) 3-4 (For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Tim Epp (Freeman) 4-7 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Stanley County) 3-4 (For.)

132

Disqualifed DQ (5-5) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Disqualifed DQ (Stanley County) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Disqualifed DQ (Stanley County) 5-5 won by major decision over Jayden Wolf (McCook Central/Montrose) 3-6 (MD 20-7)

Semifinal – Iver Paul (Sunshine Bible Academy) 3-3 won by decision over Disqualifed DQ (Stanley County) 5-5 (Dec 11-7)

Cons. Semi – Hayden Niles (Webster Area) 5-5 won by forfeit over Disqualifed DQ (Stanley County) 5-5 (For.)

5th Place Match – Carter Grohs (Wolsey-Wessington) 4-4 won by forfeit over Disqualifed DQ (Stanley County) 5-5 (For.)

138

JD Carter (6-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-5 won by fall over Matt Koch (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 11-2 (Fall 0:33)

Semifinal – Tate Haider (Wolsey-Wessington) 8-0 won by decision over JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-5 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Andrew Johnson (Webster Area) 7-5 won by injury default over JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-5 (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match – Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 8-5 won by forfeit over JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-5 (For.)

160

Isaac Cliff (6-5) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 6-5 won by fall over Gianni Clemente (Wolsey-Wessington) 3-4 (Fall 3:08)

Quarterfinal – Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 7-2 won by fall over Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 6-5 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 6-5 won by fall over Kash Weischedel (Sully Buttes) 2-5 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 6-5 won by fall over Reece Risseeuw (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 6-4 (Fall 0:16)

Cons. Semi – Tyler Eddy (Wolsey-Wessington) 5-4 won by fall over Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 6-5 (Fall 2:53)

5th Place Match – Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 6-5 won by tech fall over Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 6-5 (TF-1.5 4:28 (17-2))

170

Reid Wieczorek (8-5) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 8-5 won by fall over Tyler Spencer (Burke/Gregory) 0-4 (Fall 0:17)

Quarterfinal – Cade Shoemaker (Webster Area) 4-0 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 8-5 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 2 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 8-5 won by major decision over Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 8-4 (MD 11-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 8-5 won by decision over Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 4-4 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Trevor Frost (Redfield Area) 4-2 won by fall over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 8-5 (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match – Tyler Murray (Burke/Gregory) 3-2 won by injury default over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 8-5 (Inj. 0:00)

195

Nathaniel Nelson (1-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nathaniel Nelson (Stanley County) 1-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Barrett Wren (Redfield Area) 6-1 won by fall over Nathaniel Nelson (Stanley County) 1-5 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 2 – Nathaniel Nelson (Stanley County) 1-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Rylie Stevens (Wolsey-Wessington) 7-3 won by fall over Nathaniel Nelson (Stanley County) 1-5 (Fall 0:19)

220

Sydney Tubbs (4-5) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 4-5 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Wolsey-Wessington) 0-4 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 9-0 won by fall over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 4-5 (Fall 0:16)

Cons. Round 2 – Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 4-5 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Freeman) 4-4 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Tristan Cardona (Huron) 6-4 won by fall over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 4-5 (Fall 1:40)

285

Dylan Endres (0-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Sigdestad (Webster Area) 9-0 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 0-6 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Maynard (Andes Central/Dakota Christian) 1-2 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 0-6 (Fall 2:17)