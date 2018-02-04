Governor Wrestlers Second at Yankton InvitationalY

YANKTON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team finished second to tournament champion Rapid City Stevens Saturday at the Yankton Invitational wrestling tournament, the final regular season tournament. The Governors had 3 individual champions n the tournament as Micheal Lusk won the 145 lb title, Austin Senger was first at 160 an Pryce Dyk won the 285 lb. division. The Governors had a total of 12 place winners in the tournament. Top ranked wrestlers Lincoln and William Turman did not wrestle on Saturday. The Governors close out the regular season on Friday when they host Harrisburg with a tie for the ESD regular season championship on the line. The Governors are 6-1 in ESD duals while Harrisburg is undefeated in conference duals this season.

106

Hayden Shaffer (27-17) placed 4th and scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-17 won by fall over Nick Roob (Vermillion) 6-24 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-17 won by major decision over Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 21-14 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal – Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 28-6 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-17 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Semi – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-17 won by decision over Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 33-17 (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Truman Stoller (Madison) 27-13 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-17 (Dec 9-5)

113

Jace Bench-Bresher (19-10) placed 7th and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 19-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 26-12 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 19-10 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 19-10 won by fall over Trevor Welch (Tea) 3-27 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 3 – Riley Williams (Lennox) 37-12 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 19-10 (Dec 8-5)

7th Place Match – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 19-10 won by fall over Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 22-7 (Fall 2:04)

120

Daniel Tafoya (17-13) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 17-13 won by fall over Carson Norgaard (Tri Valley) 13-19 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal – Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 38-7 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 17-13 (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Kruger (Madison) 16-13 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 17-13 (UTB 2-2)

126

Jack Van Camp (26-15) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-15 won by fall over Calvin McBride (Wagner) 8-20 (Fall 1:33)

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-15 won by fall over Jakob Thomas (Tea) 20-17 (Fall 4:38)

Semifinal – Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 31-3 won by tech fall over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-15 (TF-1.5 5:22 (16-0))

Cons. Semi – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-15 won by fall over Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 18-15 (Fall 1:50)

3rd Place Match – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-15 won by decision over Ryan McGinnis (Mitchell) 24-13 (Dec 5-1)

126

Tyson Johnson (11-10) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 11-10 won by fall over Taten Bahm (Yankton) 13-13 (Fall 2:36)

Quarterfinal – Cody BeVier (Rapid City Stevens) 33-6 won by fall over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 11-10 (Fall 5:36)

Cons. Round 2 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 11-10 won by major decision over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 25-19 (MD 12-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 18-15 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 11-10 (SV-1 3-1)

7th Place Match – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 11-10 won by fall over Henry Linden (Dakota Valley) 11-20 (Fall 4:50)

138

Cade Hinkle (25-15) placed 4th and scored 19.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 25-15 won by major decision over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 8-12 (MD 13-3)

Quarterfinal – Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 32-3 won by decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 25-15 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 25-15 won by fall over Anthony Marquardt (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 8-24 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 3 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 25-15 won by fall over Cole Gehrke (Mitchell) 15-10 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Semi – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 25-15 won by fall over Brandon Sharkey (Rapid City Stevens) 36-11 (Fall 4:55)

3rd Place Match – Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 32-3 won by fall over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 25-15 (Fall 1:59)

145

Lee Snyder (25-13) placed 5th.

Champ. Round 1 – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 won by fall over Tynan Fogarty (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 2-3 (Fall 3:05)

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 30-2 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 2 – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 won by decision over Ben Tellus (Yankton) 7-11 (Dec 10-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 won by fall over Sutton Carpenter (Mitchell) 19-16 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Semi – Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 38-12 won by decision over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 won by decision over Zach Johnson (Bon Homme/Scotland) 26-18 (Dec 5-2)

145

Michael Lusk (30-2) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 30-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 30-2 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 25-13 (Fall 3:38)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 30-2 won by decision over Colton Jackson (Douglas) 27-6 (Dec 5-0)

1st Place Match – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 30-2 won by decision over Trey Hage (Vermillion) 33-3 (Dec 5-2)

152

Barry Browning (24-15) placed 7th and scored 10.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Barry Browning (Pierre) 24-15 won by tech fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-13 (TF-1.5 5:22 (19-3))

Quarterfinal – Dom Pechous (Bon Homme/Scotland) 18-3 won by fall over Barry Browning (Pierre) 24-15 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Barry Browning (Pierre) 24-15 won by fall over David Sanchez (Madison) 10-7 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 3 – Colton Frei (Wagner) 8-3 won by decision over Barry Browning (Pierre) 24-15 (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match – Barry Browning (Pierre) 24-15 won by fall over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 11-22 (Fall 0:36)

152

Jaret Clarke (5-13) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Barry Browning (Pierre) 24-15 won by tech fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-13 (TF-1.5 5:22 (19-3))

Cons. Round 1 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-13 won by decision over Cole Ebert (Tea) 5-15 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 11-22 won by major decision over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-13 (MD 10-1)

152

Cobey Carr (11-11) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Fredericks (Mitchell) 6-4 won by fall over Cobey Carr (Pierre) 11-11 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 1 – Cobey Carr (Pierre) 11-11 won by decision over Austin Smidt (Lennox) 5-23 (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Colton Frei (Wagner) 8-3 won by fall over Cobey Carr (Pierre) 11-11 (Fall 3:40)

160

Austin Senger (32-5) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Senger (Pierre) 32-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 32-5 won by fall over Braedon Treadway (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 28-21 (Fall 1:57)

Semifinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 32-5 won by decision over Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 28-9 (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre) 32-5 won by decision over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 29-3 (Dec 3-1)

160

Logan Meyer (11-13) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Meyer (Pierre) 11-13 won by fall over JT Panning (Tea) 18-22 (Fall 1:05)

Quarterfinal – Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 29-3 won by fall over Logan Meyer (Pierre) 11-13 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Meyer (Pierre) 11-13 won by fall over Joel Druin (Vermillion) 10-23 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 3 – Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 24-4 won by fall over Logan Meyer (Pierre) 11-13 (Fall 3:49)

7th Place Match – Logan Meyer (Pierre) 11-13 won by fall over Braedon Treadway (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 28-21 (Fall 0:49)

170

Maguire Raske (27-8) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 27-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 27-8 won by fall over Stockten Walter (Bon Homme/Scotland) 8-7 (Fall 0:29)

Semifinal – Zach Witte (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 35-6 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 27-8 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Semi – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 27-8 won by fall over Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 25-14 (Fall 2:05)

3rd Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 27-8 won by decision over Owen Warren (Yankton) 17-14 (Dec 5-1)

182

James Lees (15-14) placed 8th and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – James Lees (Pierre) 15-14 won by forfeit over forfeit forfeit (Tea) 22-20 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 36-10 won by tech fall over James Lees (Pierre) 15-14 (TF-1.5 3:33 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 – James Lees (Pierre) 15-14 won by fall over Donovan Bain (Yankton) 8-19 (Fall 2:13)

Cons. Round 3 – Jon Binstock (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 28-15 won by decision over James Lees (Pierre) 15-14 (Dec 8-4)

7th Place Match – Sam Konzem (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 9-11 won by major decision over James Lees (Pierre) 15-14 (MD 14-5)

195

Gage Gehring (26-10) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 26-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 26-10 won by decision over Anthony Knodell (Rapid City Stevens) 29-18 (Dec 10-4)

Semifinal – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 26-10 won by decision over Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 30-5 (Dec 7-5)

1st Place Match – KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 24-6 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 26-10 (UTB 6-5)

220

Gunnar Gehring (8-23) placed 6th and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gus Miller (Brookings) 11-9 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 8-23 (Fall 3:40)

Cons. Round 1 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 8-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 8-23 won by decision over Ethan Nehlich (Tri Valley) 12-9 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 8-23 won by decision over Mitchell Kistner (Dakota Valley) 14-14 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Semi – Jace Johnson (Wagner) 26-10 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 8-23 (Fall 1:48)

5th Place Match – Beau Foote (Mitchell) 8-9 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 8-23 (Fall 3:00)

285

Justyce Murphy (5-7) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland) 21-16 won by fall over Justyce Murphy (Pierre) 5-7 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 1 – Justyce Murphy (Pierre) 5-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-16 won by fall over Justyce Murphy (Pierre) 5-7 (Fall 1:44)

285

Pryce Dyk (29-9) placed 1st and scored 30.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 29-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 29-9 won by fall over Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-16 (Fall 0:36)

Semifinal – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 29-9 won by fall over Kenley Lamberty (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 26-20 (Fall 1:05)

1st Place Match – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 29-9 won by fall over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 27-7 (Fall 2:58)