Governor Wrestlers Second at EPJ Invitiational

ELK POINT, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestlers scored 193 to finish second at the Elk Point Jefferson Invitational Wrestling tournament that was held Saturday. Canton won the team title scoring 233. Millard North of Nebraska was third with 146. West Sioux and Parker finished 4th and 5th in the 13 team tournament. The Governors did not have a individual champion in the tournament. Preston Taylor got to the championship match at 285 before losing to Zephaniah Siviels of Millard North in a fall at 2:29. Blake Judson at 106 also got to the championship match but fell in the finals to Mikey Baker of West Sioux 4-3. Trey Lewis at 113, Tyson Johnson at 138, Cade Hinkle at 145 and Jack Van Camp at 152 and Regan Bollweg at 195 were third place finishers for the Governors. Kahlor Hindman finished 6th at 120. Deegan Houska was 5th at 126, Jayden Wiebe placed 5th at 132. Daniel Tofoya was 6th at 160 and Jaacob Larsen had a 4th place finish at 220. The Governors will return to the mat January 7th when they face Brookings in their ESD dual of the season.